Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

