Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.05.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

