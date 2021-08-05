Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 1.53%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-$14.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.40-14.70 EPS.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $115.11 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

