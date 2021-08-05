James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

