Jack W. Schuler Sells 12,818 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 12,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

