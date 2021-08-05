Jack W. Schuler Sells 12,818 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 12,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.