J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.29

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 158200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

