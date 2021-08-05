Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Itron updated its FY21 guidance to $1.00-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.

ITRI stock traded down $25.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,639. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,532.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

