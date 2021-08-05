iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 369,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,159. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

