iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 114,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.