iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,027,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

IWR opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $80.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

