iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $282.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

