iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 683,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,276,716. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.