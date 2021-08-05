iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Bought by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,912 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,403,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,349,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

AAXJ stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 70,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.19. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $73.96 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

