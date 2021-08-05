iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,739,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 415,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,326. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.