iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,795 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,210,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $2,739,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,938,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 291,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,326. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

