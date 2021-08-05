iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,737. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.