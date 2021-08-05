iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.22

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 75115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

