iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $61.69 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

