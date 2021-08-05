iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,554,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 635,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,019,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,100,000 after acquiring an additional 527,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 252.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,845,000 after acquiring an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $85.30 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

