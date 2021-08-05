IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen Sells 4,597 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $728,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.