Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently:
- 7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$4.28 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 7/8/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SES stock opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.