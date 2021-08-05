Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently:

7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$4.28 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

7/8/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.00.

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

