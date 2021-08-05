Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for South Plains Financial (SPFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ: SPFI) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company's principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. "

7/24/2021 – South Plains Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – South Plains Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – South Plains Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – South Plains Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

SPFI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,291. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $488,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

