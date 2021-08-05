Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.