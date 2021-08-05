Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,955 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 55.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $112,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.42. The company had a trading volume of 772,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,690,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

