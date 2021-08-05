Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Down to $3.38

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 95,278 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

