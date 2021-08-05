Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

PEZ stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.