Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,093,483.28 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

