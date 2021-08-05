Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 329,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

