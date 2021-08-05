Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 491 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 38,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -143.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.