Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.660-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ITGR traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 98,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,786. Integer has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

