Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Announces Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $24.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,975. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.15 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.