Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,972. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $469,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,946.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

