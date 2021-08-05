Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.

NYSE NSP traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.33. 131,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,972. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

