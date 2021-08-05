Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.16

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 509774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

