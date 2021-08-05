Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Sells 35,553 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $431,209.80.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

