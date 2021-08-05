Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 102,000 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $202,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
