Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of POOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.81. 201,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
