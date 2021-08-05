Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of POOL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.81. 201,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

