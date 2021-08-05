Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 12,087 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $514.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $527.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

