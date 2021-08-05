Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $561.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.98. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $563.83. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $82,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

