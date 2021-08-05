Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Sells 40,675 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

