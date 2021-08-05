Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $2,815,230.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $2,318,475.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.