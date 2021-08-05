Insider Buying: Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,000,005.00 in Stock

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

