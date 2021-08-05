Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

TSE:MX traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 157,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.14. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$25.36 and a 52 week high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.19.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

