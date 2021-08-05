Insider Buying: Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) insider David Richards purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 21.04 and a quick ratio of 21.04.
About Liontown Resources
