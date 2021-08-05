Insider Buying: Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Buys 11,905 Shares of Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BYRN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 158,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,012. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $507.42 million, a PE ratio of -490.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.36. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BYRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byrna Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.