Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Gap Down to $82.26

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $68.25. Inogen shares last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 4,508 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -256.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.70.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

