Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,173 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth $271,000.

NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

