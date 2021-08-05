Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INGR. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after buying an additional 70,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

