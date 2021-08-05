Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
