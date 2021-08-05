Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

