Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILPT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.